Tom Cruise says he will keep pushing cinematic boundaries

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has always made it a point to serve novelty to the audience with his work. And, going forward he won’t have it the other way.

The 64-year-old actor is back on the big screen for his latest movie ‘Digger’ and insists that he never wants to stop pushing the boundaries in terms of his acting career.

The actor appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, and said, “Cinema is my passion. Since I was four years old, I have wanted adventure and an adventurous life. I am always doing something – learning something new which I can add to characters”.

He further mentioned, “I want to push every art form. I love the challenge of doing one thing while working on another. To create is life. The makeup was taking so long that I decided to get it down from six hours to one, it was like a ballet getting everything in place. It was just like Formula 1. I had someone else hold the stopwatch”.