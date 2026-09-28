Aadhav Arjuna ready to quit post if DMK wins Madurantakam

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) election general secretary Aadhav Arjuna challenged the DMK to secure even one vote more than the TVK in the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll.

Campaigning for TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel, Aadhav Arjuna said he was ready to resign from his post if the DMK won the constituency.

He also challenged Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to resign from his party post if the DMK lost the bypoll. He criticised the DMK leadership and alleged that the party had moved towards family rule.

Referring to Chief Minister Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna said a “people’s leader” had emerged to end the system of monarchy. He also said the TVK was ready for the electoral contest and reiterated his challenge to the DMK to defeat the TVK by at least one vote in Madurantakam