CM Vijay to launch Thanga Modhiram scheme today in Madurai

Madurai, Sept 28:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will visit Madurai on Monday to launch the State government’s Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, under which eligible babies born in government hospitals will receive a one-gram gold ring. Meanwhile, after launching the scheme, Vijay is also scheduled to visit the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple, where the recent Kumbabhishekam was held.

The Chief Minister will arrive in Madurai by flight and participate in the government functions before returning to Chennai later in the day. His visit to the historic Meenakshi Amman Temple comes shortly after the temple’s Kumbabhishekam, which drew large numbers of devotees and was conducted after extensive renovation and preparatory works.

Under the Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam (TMTM), the State government will present a one-gram gold ring to babies born in government hospitals. The scheme will cover eligible children born from June 22, 2026, the date from which the government has decided to implement the initiative