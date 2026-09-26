Stalin hits back at Vijay over Madurantakam campaign remarks

Chennai, Sept 26:

DMK president MK Stalin has hit back at Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay over his remarks during the Madurantakam bypoll campaign, questioning the TVK’s claim of representing a “thooya shakthi” while fielding former AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel as its candidate.

In a statement issued on Friday, Stalin questioned Vijay’s description of the TVK as a “pure force” and the DMK as an “evil force”. Maragatham Kumaravel had won the Madurantakam seat on an AIADMK ticket in the 2026 Assembly election before resigning as MLA and joining the TVK. She is now contesting the bypoll on the TVK ticket.

Stalin also questioned Vijay’s criticism of the alleged relationship between the DMK and BJP. He asked how the TVK could claim to oppose the BJP while, according to him, references to the BJP had been removed from Assembly records. He also referred to the TVK fielding a candidate who had earlier been part of the BJP-led NDA.

Turning to the TVK government’s performance, Stalin questioned Vijay’s earlier promise to offer only schemes that were practically possible. He referred to the government’s statements about financial constraints and alleged that issues such as power cuts, price rise, dengue and milk shortages had emerged under the new administration. He also claimed that several TVK schemes were continuations of programmes introduced by the DMK.

Stalin also responded to Vijay’s remarks on the R Veeramani POCSO case. He said he had already explained his position on the matter and referred to the Madras High Court’s observation against politicising the case.

On the Karur crowd-crush tragedy, Stalin said he had only stated that no political leader would want his cadres to die and denied seeking political mileage from the incident.