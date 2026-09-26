Veeramani POCSO case: CPM seeks court-monitored probe

Chennai, Sept 26:

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has demanded that the special investigation team probing sexual abuse allegations against Gem Granites proprietor R Veeramani be placed under the supervision of a High Court judge.

Shanmugam said the case involved influential people and required an independent investigation. He welcomed the POCSO court’s June 19 decision to order a reinvestigation after refusing to accept the closure of the case on the ground that the identities of those involved could not be established from video evidence.

He said the TVK government had subsequently arrested Veeramani and others allegedly involved in the case and was taking further action. The CPM demanded that all those involved, those who allegedly aided the offences and those who attempted to suppress them be brought before the law.

Shanmugam also criticised the previous DMK government and its president MK Stalin over Stalin’s recent statement that the party had neither intervened to protect anyone nor issued instructions in connection with the case.

The State government has constituted an SIT under the supervision of the police commissioner. However, Shanmugam said this arrangement was not appropriate in a case involving influential people and demanded that the SIT function under the supervision of a High Court judge.

He made the demand after leading a protest seeking stringent action in the sexual abuse cases.