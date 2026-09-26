Supreme Court orders nationwide upgrade of ICU infrastructure

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre, States and Union Territories to implement the 2026 guidelines for intensive care units (ICUs), setting deadlines for upgrading infrastructure and recruiting critical-care personnel.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan directed authorities to complete specified ICU infrastructure requirements within nine months. The court also ordered the recruitment of ICU specialists, trained doctors, nurses and allied healthcare personnel to be completed within six months.

The guidelines prescribe a three-tier system for ICUs based on the level of critical care required and lay down standards covering infrastructure, equipment, manpower, infection control, emergency services and patient care.

The court directed governments and private healthcare institutions to comply with the prescribed timelines and warned that any laxity could invite strict action. Status reports have been sought by November 5, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on November 16.