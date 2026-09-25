Vijay attacks DMK, AIADMK; alleges collusion between Dravidian parties

Chennai, Sept 25:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched a scathing attack on the DMK and AIADMK during his campaign for the October 6 Madurantakam Assembly bypoll, alleging that the two Dravidian parties were working together on several issues and also accusing the DMK of corruption.

Addressing a campaign meeting here on Friday, Vijay again described the M.K. Stalin-led DMK as an “evil force” and alleged that the DMK, AIADMK and BJP were involved in a broader understanding.

The Madurantakam bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel, who subsequently joined the TVK. The TVK has renominated Maragatham Kumaravel as its candidate for the bypoll.

Seeking votes for the TVK candidate, Vijay projected “clean governance” and “pure force” as key themes of his campaign. He alleged that the DMK, unable to level any allegation against the ruling party, had resorted to what he described as a “dangerous weapon” out of frustration and irritation.

Vijay said he had tolerated criticism directed at his own mother but would not accept obscene remarks about women in Tamil Nadu.

“I tolerated even when they spoke badly about my own mother. But when they spoke in an obscene manner about my sisters and mothers in Tamil Nadu, I could not accept it,” he said.

He alleged that the DMK and the “DMK family” had indulged in such remarks and claimed that Stalin and his family enjoyed such comments.

“This cannot be tolerated,” Vijay said.

The Chief Minister also accused the DMK of projecting itself as though it owned the State. Contrasting this with his view of the office of Chief Minister, he said a Chief Minister was a servant of the people.

While continuing his attack on the opposition parties, Vijay alleged that the DMK and AIADMK had a tacit understanding and questioned their political positions on several issues.

He sought to turn the Madurantakam bypoll into a contest over the credibility of the established Dravidian parties and presented the TVK as an alternative to both the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay’s campaign comes ahead of the October 6 bypoll, which is being closely watched as an early electoral test for the TVK government and its political organisation after coming to power.

The Chief Minister also urged voters to support the TVK candidate, Maragatham Kumaravel, who had resigned her AIADMK MLA post before joining Vijay’s party and has now been renominated by the TVK.