Gem Veeramani’s judicial custody extended till October 9

CHENNAI:

The Chennai POCSO Special Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Gem Granites businessman R Veeramani till October 9 in connection with the case relating to the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have registered a case and arrested Veeramani in connection with allegations of sexual violence against minor girls. Shanti, Mahendra Simhan and Veeramani’s assistant Ganesan, who are accused of allegedly assisting him, have also been arrested in the case.

Veeramani was lodged in judicial custody on August 29 and his existing remand period was due to end on Friday.

In view of security concerns, Veeramani was produced before Chennai POCSO Special Court Judge S Padma through video conference on Friday.

After hearing the matter, the judge extended his judicial custody till October 9.

The CCB is continuing its investigation into the allegations against Veeramani and the others arrested in the case. The allegations are subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.