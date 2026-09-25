Pleas in Madras High Court seeking CBI probe into Gem Veeramani case

CHENNAI:

Public interest litigations have been filed before the Madras High Court seeking transfer of the case against Gem Granites businessman R Veeramani to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Advocate C Rajasekaran and Varahi have filed separate petitions seeking a CBI probe into the case. The petitioners have also sought appropriate directions to ensure that the investigation is conducted independently and without being influenced by the ongoing political debate surrounding the case.

According to the petition filed by Rajasekaran, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) initially registered a case relating to sexual assault based on a pen drive handed over by a child-rights activist.

The petition stated that during the initial investigation, the police claimed that they were unable to identify the minor girls who were allegedly victims of the offences. As a result, the police were unable to arrest the accused and submitted a report before the special court seeking to close the case.

However, the special court did not accept the report and directed the police to conduct a further investigation.

Following the further investigation, Gem Veeramani and others were arrested in connection with the case, the petitioner stated.

The petition further claimed that the minor girls who were allegedly victims in the case have subsequently been identified and their statements have been recorded. It said the investigation was proceeding at a faster pace.

However, the petitioner alleged that certain media reports were linking political party functionaries and others to the case based on speculation. Such reports could interfere with the investigation and create doubts in the minds of the public, the petition stated.

The petition also referred to photographs and videos being circulated on social media purportedly showing leaders belonging to both the ruling and opposition parties in the company of Veeramani.

According to the petitioner, the circulation of such photographs and videos was creating an impression that political leaders were connected with persons accused in the case.

Stating that the case was being increasingly politicised, the petitioner sought transfer of the investigation either to the CBI or to a Special Investigation Team.

The petitioner also sought directions restraining the media and social media platforms from publishing or circulating photographs and videos relating to the case.

A similar petition has also been filed by Varahi, seeking transfer of the investigation against Veeramani to the CBI.

The petitions are expected to come up for hearing before the Madras High Court shortly.