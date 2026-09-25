Gem Veeramani case: HC restrains media, social media platforms from publishing videos

Chennai, Sept 25:

The Madras High Court has restrained media organisations and social media platforms from publishing or circulating videos connected with the case against Gem Granites businessman R Veeramani, particularly material relating to the minor girls allegedly affected in the case.

The order came on a petition filed by Thulir Foundation, Chennai, seeking action against media organisations that had allegedly published a video of a minor girl who was stated to be a victim in the case.

In its petition, the foundation said the alleged sexual offences against children came to light through a pen drive received in 2025. However, the police subsequently closed the case in 2026 and filed a report, it said.

The POCSO Special Court refused to accept the report and directed that further investigation be conducted. Following the renewed investigation, the accused persons were arrested in August. The petition said that the minor girls allegedly affected in the case had also been identified and that the investigation was continuing.

Meanwhile, some media organisations had allegedly published video footage involving the minor girls. The petitioner contended that the publication of such material posed a threat to the safety, dignity and privacy of the victims.

The foundation said it had submitted a complaint to the police seeking action against those who had published the videos. However, no action had been taken on the complaint so far, according to the petition.

The petitioner therefore sought directions to remove the videos from media organisations and social media platforms, take action against the organisations that had published them and restrain all media organisations from broadcasting or publishing the videos relating to the case.

‘Violation of POCSO, IT laws’

When the matter came up before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, counsel for the petitioner submitted that certain media organisations had allegedly violated provisions of the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act by publishing videos relating to the case and conducting discussions based on them.

The petitioner also sought an investigation into how the media organisations obtained the videos and how the material came to be published.

Police explanation

Appearing for the police, the government submitted that the State was treating the matter seriously and conducting an investigation.

The court was informed that a Special Investigation Team comprising three women IPS officers had been constituted to investigate the case.

The police further informed the court that four minor girls allegedly affected in the case had so far been identified and their statements had been recorded.

The police also told the court that letters had been sent to Google and Meta seeking action to block social media pages on which the videos had been uploaded.

The police said an investigation was also underway into the circumstances in which the videos were released and circulated.

Counsel appearing for the media organisations sought time to file their responses to the petition.

Court raises concern over impact on victims

After hearing the submissions, Justice Lakshminarayanan observed that the media had acted without apparently appreciating the seriousness of the issue.

The judge said that such publication could have the effect of discouraging victims from coming forward to lodge complaints.

The judge also referred to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, pointing out that live television coverage of police operations during the attacks had enabled terrorists to alter their approach based on the information being broadcast.

The judge observed that press freedom did not mean that the media had a right to conduct a parallel trial through media discussions.

Ban on videos and discussions

The court subsequently ordered that media organisations and social media platforms should not publish or circulate videos connected with the case.

The judge also directed that discussions relating to the videos and the case should not be conducted in a manner prohibited by the order.

At the same time, the court directed the police to issue a press release once a week regarding the progress of the investigation so that the public could remain informed about the developments in the case.

The judge directed the Union and State governments, the police authorities and the media organisations that had allegedly published the videos to respond to the petition.

The case has been posted to September 30 for further hearing.

The court’s directions come while the investigation into the allegations against Veeramani and others is continuing, with the police having constituted a special team and identified four alleged victims. The court’s interim directions specifically seek to protect the identity, privacy and safety of the minors while allowing the public to receive periodic official updates on the progress of the investigation.