Don’t politicise Granite baron Veeramani POCSO case, Madras HC advises TN Ministers, DMK leaders

Chennai, Sept 25:

The Madras High Court on Friday advised the Tamil Nadu Ministers and Opposition DMK leaders not to politicise the POCSO case against Granite baron R.Veeramani of Gem Granite facing charges of sexual assault on several minor girls, and ajourned hearing on a plea filed by DMK to Monday, September 28.

When the plea seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Ministers and TVK Wing from targetting the DMK in the high-profile case came up for hearing, Ms.Justice.Govindarajan Thilakavathi came out with this advise, while reply from Ministers and social media outlets like Meta, YouTube and X.

The DMK sought a direction to register cases within the Court jurisdictions against Electricityy and Law Minister CTR.Nirmal Kumar and PWD and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna and the IT Wing of the ruling TVK for making charges against the party and its leaders (for alleged inaction in the case when the complaint along with a video in which the bizman was seen indulging in an appropriate behaviour with a minor girl, was.given to the police in October last year), and against social media platforms like Meta, YouTube and X.

After seeking reply from them, the Judge posted the matter to Monday