Gem Veeramani case: Special Investigation Team formed , Comprises four senior women officers 

Chennai, Sept 25:

The Tamil Nadu Government has constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the sexual assault case against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani and examine the wider aspects of the case.

The SIT, comprising four women police officers, will be headed by Inspector General of Police P.C. Thenmozhi, Additional Commissioner of the Central Crime Branch. Joint Commissioner Disha Mittal and Superintendents of Police Mutharasi and Geethanjali are the other members of the team. The SIT will function under the direct supervision of the Chennai Police Commissioner, according to the order issued by Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

The decision comes amid growing scrutiny of the manner in which the case was handled earlier. The case initially came to the attention of the police after a video allegedly showing the sexual abuse of a minor girl was submitted to a child-rights organisation. Police had earlier filed a closure report after stating that the victim could not be traced. However, the Special POCSO Court rejected the closure report and directed further investigation. The renewed probe subsequently led to the identification of more alleged survivors and fresh evidence.

Police have since arrested Veeramani in the POCSO case. His alleged associate Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan were also arrested in connection with the investigation. A former employee of Gem Granites, Ganeshan, was arrested after police allegedly recovered videos and other material from his mobile phone. Investigators are examining whether other persons were involved and whether the alleged offences extended over a longer period.

The investigation has also raised questions about the role of police officers who handled the earlier complaint. The government has placed senior IPS officers, including former Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, on compulsory wait amid the inquiry. Other officers who were involved in the earlier investigation have also come under scrutiny over allegations that the complaint was not properly investigated.

The case has widened further following allegations that attempts were made to protect the accused and dilute the investigation. Claims regarding alleged payments to police personnel, political figures and intermediaries have also surfaced in reports. These are allegations that are yet to be established through investigation or judicial proceedings, and the SIT is expected to examine the available evidence before arriving at any conclusions.

The government’s move to constitute the SIT follows Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s earlier direction for a comprehensive and time-bound investigation. The Chief Minister had asked senior police officials to pursue every lead, determine the full extent of the alleged offences and ensure that no person involved in the case escaped investigation. He had also directed that the safety and privacy of survivors, particularly those who were minors when the alleged offences took place, be protected.

Meanwhile, the case has assumed wider significance with demands for an impartial investigation and accountability for any lapses in the earlier handling of the complaint. A plea seeking transfer of the investigation to the CBI has also been moved before the Madras High Court.

The newly formed SIT is now expected to examine the earlier investigation, the evidence subsequently collected, the role of the accused and alleged facilitators, and any possible lapses or interference in the handling of the complaint. The investigation is continuing, and allegations against individuals will have to be established through due process.