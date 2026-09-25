Vijay Launches Attack on DMK Over Gem Veeramani Case

Chenglpet, Sept 25:

Chief Minister Vijay launched a strong attack on the previous DMK regime over the Gem Veeramani case, alleging that the case involving sexual abuse of minor girls had been suppressed for years. He also questioned why former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had remained silent on the issue.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in support of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate for the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll, Vijay said he had initially decided not to speak about the case during the campaign, but felt compelled to raise the issue because of its seriousness.

Vijay said that a major case was currently under investigation in Tamil Nadu and alleged that minor girls had been sexually exploited for several years. Referring to the allegations in the case, he said, “A person had been exploiting little children in Tamil Nadu for several years. The entire State is asking what kind of dealings are taking place behind the scenes.”

He alleged that the case involving the sexual exploitation of minor girls had surfaced during the previous DMK regime but claimed that the details had subsequently been covered up.

Vijay questioned whether political parties and leaders would continue to remain silent even in such a serious case. “Even in this matter, will you join hands and remain silent without opening your mouths?” he asked.

The Chief Minister also questioned those who, according to him, were unwilling to speak publicly about the suffering of the victims.

“If you cannot speak outside about their pain, what politics have you been doing all these years?” Vijay asked.

He said all those who had been affected in the case were children and stressed the seriousness of the allegations involving women and minor girls.

Vijay also said that those accused of sexually exploiting women had been arrested and put behind bars. “We have taken those who ruined women and put them behind bars,” he said.

Turning his attack directly towards M.K. Stalin, Vijay questioned why the former Chief Minister had not spoken about the Gem Veeramani case.

“Why has M.K. Stalin not opened his mouth on this case?” Vijay asked.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of minor girls involving Gem Granites businessman Veeramani. The case has triggered political reactions in Tamil Nadu, with demands being raised for a thorough investigation into the allegations as well as the handling of earlier complaints.

Vijay also linked the issue to the forthcoming Madurantakam bypoll and appealed to voters to teach the DMK and other political forces a “proper lesson” in the election.

He said the bypoll should be an opportunity for people to express their response to the handling of such issues and concluded his attack by urging voters to send a strong political message to the DMK and others.

The Chief Minister’s speech therefore combined the ongoing criminal case with a wider political attack on the DMK, particularly questioning the previous government’s handling of the allegations and Stalin’s silence on the issue. The remarks were made during the campaign for the Madurantakam by-election, where the TVK is seeking to consolidate support in the constituency.

The allegations in the Gem Veeramani case remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings, and the guilt of any accused person will ultimately have to be established through due legal process.