11 AIADMK ex-ministers appointed deputy general secretaries in TVK

Chennai, Sept 26:

TVK president and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has appointed 11 former AIADMK ministers and four other leaders as deputy general secretaries of the party.

The appointments come months after a series of senior AIADMK leaders joined the TVK and amid continuing speculation over further political migration to the ruling party.

The 11 former ministers appointed as deputy general secretaries are MSM Anandan, MC Sampath, K Radhakrishnan, KV Ramalingam, M Anandan, Kadambur Raju, KT Pachaimal, Vellamandi N Natarajan, NR Sivapathi, S Vaigaichelvan and S Valarmathi.

J Sundeep Anand, son of DMK leader S Jagathrakshakan, along with KG Muthu Venkateswaran, Thollamur Kannan and VCR Kumaran, has also been appointed deputy general secretary.

Former MLA C Mahendran has been appointed secretary of the Tirupur Rural South district.

Welcoming the new office-bearers, Vijay urged them to coordinate with party functionaries and work under the guidance of general secretary N Anand. He also appealed to party cadres to extend their cooperation to the newly appointed leaders.