CPI(M) Did Not Give Unconditional Support to TVK Government, Says P Shanmugam

Chennai, Sept 21:

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary P Shanmugam has said that his party did not extend unconditional support to the TVK government and called for a more democratic approach from the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Shanmugam questioned the issuance of Government Order No. 564 relating to the proposed new Secretariat at Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam.

He said TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna had stated that Chief Minister Vijay had not taken a final decision on establishing the new Secretariat at Pattinappakkam. “If the Chief Minister had not taken a final decision, how was the Government Order issued?” he asked.

Shanmugam said the Government Order reflected the government’s decision to establish the new Secretariat at Srinivasapuram. If the order had been issued without the Chief Minister’s knowledge, action should be taken against the officials responsible, he said. If it had been issued with the Chief Minister’s approval, then the decision itself should be reconsidered, he added.

The CPI(M) leader said his party had made a reasonable demand that the location be changed and had also suggested alternative sites. He maintained that the demand was based on the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people and was not directed against the TVK government.

“Whoever was in power, we would have made the same demand,” Shanmugam said, adding that permanent structures such as the Secretariat, Assembly and legislators’ quarters should be established at a suitable location without causing inconvenience to the public.

He said several suitable locations were available within Chennai and alleged that choosing a site in a manner that would affect fishermen’s settlements would be inappropriate.

Shanmugam also said the TVK government needed to adopt a more democratic approach. He alleged that the government was proceeding with and announcing several matters unilaterally, and said that even a ruling party should seek consensus, hold consultations and provide space for democratic debate.

He clarified that the CPI(M) had not given unconditional support to the TVK government. He also referred to the TVK’s proposed list of star speakers featuring leaders from different political parties, describing it as something Tamil Nadu had not seen before.