‘Radha’s Complaint Has No Truth’: Actress Ambika Denies Sister’s Allegations

Chennai, Sept 21:

Actress Ambika has denied the allegations made against her by her sister and actress Radha, who had lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner on Monday.

Radha had accused Ambika and their brother Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair of attempting to commit a financial fraud involving Rs.46 crore. In her complaint, Radha alleged that cheques bearing her signatures had been taken without her permission and that the amount and other details were subsequently filled in with an intention to misuse them.

Radha had also alleged that her brother supported Ambika in the alleged fraud. She further claimed that Ambika and her brother had prevented her from entering a portion of their family property for the past one-and-a-half years.

Following the allegations, Ambika categorically denied the charges and said there was no truth in Radha’s complaint.

Ambika said the family had been facing disputes relating to land, business and gold for a long time. She said she had approached the Police Commissioner in July to seek a resolution to the disputes and that the complaint was currently under investigation.

According to Ambika, based on the proceedings relating to the complaint, Radha herself had come forward and given her five cheques in an effort to resolve the issues. She maintained that the cheques were not obtained or misused as alleged by Radha.

The allegations and counter-allegations have brought the long-running family property dispute involving the two actresses into the public domain.