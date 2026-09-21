Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram Scheme: Launch Venue Shifted to Madurai

Chennai, Sept 21:

The launch venue of the Tamil Nadu government’s Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram scheme has been shifted from Usilampatti to Madurai, according to information from government sources.

The inaugural function was originally planned to be held at the Usilampatti Government Hospital. It will now be held at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai. The venue was changed reportedly taking into consideration security arrangements for Chief Minister Vijay and the need to manage the expected gathering of people.

The Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram scheme was announced by the Tamil Nadu government as part of its long-term ‘Vetri Tamilagam’ vision. The scheme seeks to recognise children born in government hospitals while reflecting the traditional role and significance of the maternal uncle in Tamil culture and customs.

Under the scheme, a one-gram gold ring will be presented to every child born in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu from June 22, 2026. The government issued the order for implementing the scheme on June 23.

The government has allocated Rs.755.83 crore for implementing the scheme. The initiative is also aimed at strengthening public confidence in services provided through government hospitals and adding a traditional Tamil cultural element to the welfare programme.

The decision to shift the inaugural function to Madurai is understood to have been taken primarily in view of security considerations and arrangements for handling the public gathering. The Rajaji Government Hospital has consequently been selected as the new venue for the launch.