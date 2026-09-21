Former Indian leftarm seamer Zaheer Khan is CSK new head coach

Chennai, Sept 21:

Former Indian leftarm seamer Zaheer Khan was on Monday evening appointed as new Head Coach of IPL Franchisee and five time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The experienced former Indian pacer Zaheer, replaces for Kiwi Opener Stephen Fleming, who resigned recently after serving as Head Coach for 18 years.

In a one line post on X, CSK wrote “Left Arm “Taking” Over!”. “Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings! #WhistlePodu #Yellove”.

Zaheer had been earlier associated with IPL teams like Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians. He had represented IPL in 3 teams, played 100 matches (99 innings), bagged 102 wickets at an average of 27.27, with an economy rate of 7.58 with 4 for 17 being the best.

In tests, he had played 92 matches and claimed 311 wickets (with 11 fifers), with 7 for 87 being the best, while in 200 ODIs he had scalped 282 wickets (1 five for and seven 4-fors) with 5-42 being the best.

In T20s, he played 17 matches and claimed 17 wickets with 4-19 being the best.

Though reports said CSK could chose a foreigner for the post, Zaheer was appointed in line with former CSK skipper and iconic cricketer M S Dhoni’s wish that and Indian should hold the post.

Stephen Fleming and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mutually parted ways in July ending his 18-year association with the franchise (2008–2026) and 17-year stint as head coach starting in 2009.

Under his guidance alongside Dhoni, CSK became one of the most successful teams in T20 cricket history five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, two Champions League T20 Titles–2010 and 2014, 12 playoff appearances and 10 IPL finals.

Following their last title win in 2023, CSK missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, finishing last in 2025 and eighth in 2026. Fleming also stepped down from his roles with sister franchises Joburg Super Kings (SA20) and Texas Super Kings (MLC)—the latter of which finished last in the 2026 Major League Cricket season.

The CSK management and Fleming engaged in open discussions, concluding it was an appropriate time for a transition and fresh direction.