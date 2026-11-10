Seven wild elephants die in Nilgiris within 25 days

Udhagamandalam, Nov 10:

The death of a 22-year-old male wild elephant in the Masinagudi division on Monday has brought the total jumbo mortality toll in the Nilgiris district to seven within a span of 25 days, raising deep concerns among wildlife activists.

The decomposed carcass was found in Thengumarahada forest range within the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). Forest officials under Masinagudi Deputy Director Vidhyadhar conducted a post-mortem through veterinary officer Rajesh Kumar, sending viscera samples for laboratory testing. Forest records show that since October 17, four male and three female elephants have died across the Masinagudi and Singara ranges due to calving complications, age-related ailments, electrocution, and flash floods. Wildlife enthusiasts have urged the Forest Department to step up ground monitoring and veterinarian patrols in migratory corridors.