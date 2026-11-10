Northeast monsoon gains momentum

Chennai, Nov 10:

The northeast monsoon has intensified across Tamil Nadu, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting widespread downpours and warning that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal could develop into a cyclonic storm next week.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have recorded 25.4 cm of rainfall between October 1 and November 9, a four per cent surplus over the seasonal normal of 24.3 cm. Heavy showers with thunderstorms have been forecast for isolated places in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi, while moderate rain is predicted across the Delta and southern districts until November 15. Meteorologists warned that a fresh low-pressure system forming over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around November 12 could intensify and track towards the Tamil Nadu coastline as a potential cyclone by November 19.