Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidala announce separation

Hyderabad, Nov 10:

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the couple said: “Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority. During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy.” The couple married in 2013 and have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.