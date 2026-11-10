Banks shut in 5 states tomorrow for regional festivals

New Delhi, Nov 10:

Public and private bank branches will remain closed across five states on Wednesday, November 11, on account of regional festive holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday roster.

The holiday covers branches in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Manipur, and Himachal Pradesh for festivals including Bhai Dooj, Lakshmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, and Chitragupt Jayanti. Bank branches across other states, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, will operate as normal, while digital banking and ATM networks will function uninterrupted.