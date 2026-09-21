TVK-Left alliance strong, Says Minister Rajmohan

Chennai, Sept 21:

School Education Minister Rajmohan said the alliance between the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and the Communist parties remained strong and democratic, while stating that Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay would take an appropriate decision on the proposed new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam after considering the views of fishermen and local residents.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a renovated noon-meal kitchen at M.O.P. Vaishnav Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, the minister said a final decision had not yet been taken on the Pattinapakkam project. He said the Chief Minister would consider reports from officials along with the views of environmentalists, fishermen and residents before arriving at a decision.

On CPI(M) State secretary P. Shanmugam questioning whether the government order on the Secretariat had been issued without the Chief Minister’s knowledge, Rajmohan said Shanmugam was entitled to express his views. He maintained that the TVK-Left alliance remained firm and said the Communist parties contesting the by-elections had the right to field their own candidates.

Rajmohan also criticised the previous DMK regime over the Gem Granites case, asking the Communist parties to clarify their position on allegations that the matter had been suppressed during the earlier government. He said action had been taken against an official in the School Education Department for taking a decision without obtaining the required approval from higher authorities.

Expressing concern over fever cases among children, the minister said the department was coordinating with the Health Department. He said some cases initially suspected to be dengue had later been identified as scrub typhus after investigation. Schools would be given health and hygiene instructions, while special medical camps could be organised if required. Parents were advised to approach primary health centres without delay if children develop fever or unusual fatigue and to avoid self-medication.

On teacher transfers, Rajmohan said the government would pursue transparency through an online transfer system and asserted that no money should be demanded or paid for transfers. He said the practice of paying bribes for transfers should end.

Responding to former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh’s allegation that cases against him were politically motivated, Rajmohan referred to the number of schools and witnesses cited in the case and said the government would not protect anyone found to have committed wrongdoing. “We will not touch anyone without basis, but we will not spare those who have committed wrongdoing,” he said.