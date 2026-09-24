Railway Board sanctions Rs 1,936 crore for Arakkonam-Renigunta 3rd, 4th lines

Chennai:

The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 1,936 crore for laying third and fourth railway lines between Arakkonam and Renigunta, a key capacity augmentation project on the Chennai-Tirupati route.

The project covers around 77 km and is aimed at easing congestion and improving the movement of passenger and freight trains along the busy corridor. The Detailed Project Report for the project had already been completed and submitted to the Railway Board.

The additional lines will extend the four-line section beyond Chennai-Arakkonam towards Renigunta, enabling more trains to be operated without affecting existing services. The project is expected to improve operational flexibility and reduce conflicts between passenger and goods trains.

The Centre had earlier notified the Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line project as a Special Railway Project, enabling land acquisition for its implementation. The project is also part of a wider plan to augment rail infrastructure around Chennai and strengthen capacity on important passenger and freight corridors.