More obscene videos found in seized phone in Veeramani case

Chennai:

The investigation into the POCSO case involving Gem Granites chief R Veeramani has widened with investigators reportedly finding more obscene video clips in a mobile phone seized during the probe.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is examining the contents of the seized devices to ascertain the nature of the videos, when they were recorded and whether they are connected to the allegations under investigation. The devices are also being subjected to forensic examination to retrieve deleted data and other digital evidence.

The development follows the arrest of Ganesan, a former long-time aide of Veeramani, who was allegedly in possession of video clips but did not inform the police. Investigators are questioning him about how he obtained the videos and whether the material was shared with or received from others.

Police had also conducted searches at five locations linked to Veeramani and others and seized mobile phones, documents and digital records. Investigators are now examining the seized material for further evidence and to determine whether more persons are connected to the case.

The contents of the seized devices and their relevance to the case will have to be established through the ongoing forensic examination and investigation.