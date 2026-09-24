Vaiko seeks action against all those linked to Veeramani POCSO case

Chennai:

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the Tamil Nadu government to identify and take action against everyone allegedly involved in the POCSO case against Gem Granites founder R Veeramani.

In a statement, Vaiko welcomed the ongoing investigation and said the case was being monitored by Chief Minister Vijay. He said not only Veeramani but also anyone who allegedly assisted in the offences should be identified, arrested and brought before the court.

Vaiko also referred to reports that police officials, intermediaries and influential persons may have attempted to weaken the case during the previous regime. He said those found responsible should not be allowed to escape the investigation. Such allegations remain part of the ongoing probe, while police have recently expanded the investigation and arrested a former employee in connection with alleged concealment of digital evidence.

Vaiko further said there was no need for a separate commission of inquiry or a CBI probe if the present investigation was proceeding properly under the Chief Minister’s supervision. He urged the government to complete the investigation quickly, file the charge sheet before the court and pursue the case in accordance with law.