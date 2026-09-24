Chennai to upgrade 780 damaged roads at Rs 150 crore

Chennai:

The Greater Chennai Corporation has prepared detailed project reports to improve 780 damaged bus route and interior roads covering 160 km across all 15 zones at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, Corporation Commissioner Dr G S Sameeran said.

The project includes 66 bus route roads covering 45.13 km and 714 interior roads covering 114.87 km. The DPRs have been sent to the Tamil Nadu government for administrative approval.

The project is part of the State government’s 2026-27 announcement to improve 360 km of bus route and interior roads in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. The Corporation currently maintains 488 bus route roads spanning 418.56 km and 35,978 interior roads covering 5,65.89 km.

The estimates prepared under the project are being examined by the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO), following which approval will be processed. Tenders will be invited immediately after approval, and the Corporation plans to take up the road improvement works before the Northeast monsoon, Sameeran said.