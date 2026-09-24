New proposed Secretariat project may be shifted from Pattinapakkam to Pallavan Illam

The Tamil Nadu government is reportedly reconsidering its decision to construct the proposed new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam amid continued opposition from fishermen’s organisations, with officials now examining Pallavan Illam as an alternative location.

Chief Minister Vijay had announced in the Assembly that a new Secretariat would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. The proposed complex at Pattinapakkam was planned on around 25.55 acres, with nearly 20 lakh square feet of built-up space. The project was intended to address space and traffic-related constraints at the existing Secretariat and Assembly complex at Fort St George.

However, the selection of Pattinapakkam triggered opposition from fishermen living in the surrounding areas. Around nine fishing villages and more than 1,500 fishing families are located around the proposed site, according to the report. Fishermen’s organisations have raised concerns over access to the coast, which they depend on for launching and parking boats, repairing fishing nets and selling their catch. They have also alleged that adequate consultation was not held before the site was selected.

The issue has also reached the courts. A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the government’s decision to construct the new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam and seeking cancellation of the government order issued for the project.

Against this backdrop, reports now indicate that the government is considering withdrawing the order relating to the Pattinapakkam site. The government is also said to be examining alternative locations, with Pallavan Illam emerging as one of the options. Officials are reportedly studying the possibility of developing the Secretariat’s administrative offices on nearly 20 acres at Pallavan Illam.

Under the proposal being examined, the Assembly could continue to function at Fort St George, while the administrative offices of the Secretariat could be housed at the new location. This would represent a change from the original plan, which envisaged a combined Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam.

Pallavan Illam, however, is currently used by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and the State Express Transport Corporation for their operational facilities and workshops. The government is therefore examining whether alternative space can be provided for these transport facilities and whether the Pallavan Illam land can subsequently be used for the proposed Secretariat complex.

The reconsideration comes soon after the government had moved ahead with preparations for the Pattinapakkam project. Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board had agreed to the use of its land in the area for a public purpose, while the Chennai Corporation had also agreed to provide a small portion of its land for the project.

As of now, the proposal to shift the project to Pallavan Illam remains under consideration, and a formal final decision on the alternative site is awaited. The developments are being closely watched amid the legal proceedings and continuing objections from sections of the fishing community.