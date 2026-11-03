CMRL launches Metro Connect service linking corporate campus with Porur Bypass station

Chennai, Nov 3:

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Monday expanded its last-mile connectivity ecosystem by launching a dedicated ‘Metro Connect’ feeder bus service linking the One Paramount corporate IT campus directly with the Porur Bypass metro station. The initiative is aimed at delivering seamless, reliable, and convenient multimodal transit for thousands of corporate professionals working along the bustling Mount-Poonamallee IT corridor.

CMRL officials stated that corporate-partnered Metro Connect initiatives form a vital pillar of the transport utility’s broader strategy to expand overall metro ridership and bridge the crucial gap between transit nodes and major employment hubs. By providing predictable, air-conditioned feeder shuttles timed to train arrivals, the transit body aims to motivate urban commuters to switch away from personal two-wheelers and passenger cars.

Under the operational arrangement, dedicated feeder buses will operate round-the-clock shuttles during peak morning and evening work shifts, ensuring that corporate employees reach station concourses without negotiating heavy roadside traffic or hiring unmetered paratransit options. Real-time scheduling updates and transit tracking are being integrated into commuter digital portals to allow employees to plan their office journeys smoothly.

Urban planning experts have lauded the corporate-metro integration model, highlighting that arterial corridors like Porur experience acute vehicular congestion during shift transitions. CMRL confirmed that similar customized Metro Connect tie-ups are currently being negotiated with multiple industrial estates, IT parks, and educational campuses located in Chennai’s peripheral suburbs.