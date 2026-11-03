Tamil Nadu rejigs wildlife board, appoints MLAs, experts

Chennai, Nov 3:

The Tamil Nadu government has officially reconstituted the State Board for Wildlife, nominating elected legislators, prominent conservation biologists, and ecological experts as non-official members to steer the state’s wildlife management and forest protection policies. The reconstituted statutory body plays a decisive role in evaluating ecological clearances, monitoring sanctuaries, and advising the government on habitat conservation.

Under the statutory framework mandated by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Chief Minister serves as the ex-officio Chairperson of the reconstituted board, while the Minister for Forests functions as the Vice Chairperson. The administrative order was notified by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department following an extensive proposal submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden after the tenure of the previous board lapsed.

The newly formed council brings together a multidisciplinary cohort of environmentalists, tribal welfare representatives, and ecological scientists alongside Members of the Legislative Assembly representing forest-fringe constituencies. The board is entrusted with framing strategies to mitigate intensifying human-wildlife conflict, safeguard vital elephant and tiger corridors, and implement scientific habitat restoration in sensitive Western and Eastern Ghats reserves.

Environmental groups have welcomed the reconstitution, noting that the body will have its hands full assessing pending infrastructure projects through eco-sensitive zones, addressing invasive plant infestation in tiger reserves, and strengthening anti-poaching infrastructure. The board is slated to convene its inaugural statutory session shortly to lay out conservation priorities for the coming fiscal year.