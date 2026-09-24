Health department advises masks at hospitals amid rise in respiratory infections

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has advised people visiting government and private hospitals to wear face masks amid an increase in respiratory infections and other fever-related illnesses across the State.

Health officials said respiratory infections are spreading more rapidly than dengue at present and can easily pass from one person to another. With large numbers of patients and attendants visiting hospitals, officials have urged people not to be complacent about infection prevention.

The advisory comes amid a rise in illnesses including influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, along with dengue and scrub typhus. People affected by such infections may develop fever, body pain, throat irritation, cough, sneezing and nasal congestion.

Officials clarified that wearing masks has not been made mandatory. However, they said patients and their attendants should voluntarily wear masks while visiting hospitals to reduce the risk of transmission, particularly in crowded healthcare settings.

The department has also recently advised people with fever, pregnant women, senior citizens, those with low immunity and children suffering from fever to use masks as a precaution. The advisory comes as Tamil Nadu continues to report a rise in dengue and other fever-related illnesses.