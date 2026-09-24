Gem Veeramani Case: Two Accused Sent to Three-Day Police Custody

Chennai, Sept 24:

The Chennai POCSO Special Court has granted permission to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police to take Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan, arrested in the Gem Veeramani case, into custody for three days for questioning.

Gem Granites owner Veeramani, Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan and Ganeshan have been arrested in connection with allegations of sexually assaulting minor girls and abetting the offences. Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan had filed bail petitions, while the CCB moved the POCSO court seeking permission to take them into custody for interrogation.

In its petition, the CCB said it needed to question the two based on information obtained during the interrogation of Veeramani. The police said they needed to ascertain how many more minor girls may have been affected, how long the alleged offences had been taking place and who else may have been involved. The CCB therefore sought three days’ custody for a detailed investigation.

When the petition came up before Judge Padma, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan were produced before the court. After hearing the petition, the judge granted the CCB permission to keep the two in custody for three days and question them. The judge also permitted them to meet their lawyers once a day and directed the police to produce them before the court again on Sunday evening after completion of the custodial interrogation