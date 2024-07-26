Foundation laid for new buildings at TN house in Delhi

Chennai: In a significant move towards modernizing infrastructure, Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation for new buildings at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi.

The event, which took place on Friday, was officiated virtually from the state secretariat in Chennai.

Last year, Chief Minister Stalin had announced plans to rebuild the two Tamil Nadu houses in New Delhi, which were originally constructed 50 years ago. The new buildings aim to offer state-of-the-art facilities, reflecting the evolving needs of government officials and dignitaries.

The ambitious project is estimated to cost Rs 257 crore. It is envisioned to provide upgraded accommodations for the Chief Minister, ministers, and government officials who travel to New Delhi for official duties.

Ministers AV Velu and Duraimurugan, along with Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, were present at the programme. Their participation underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the living conditions and work environment for its representatives in the national capital.

The Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi has long served as a vital base for state officials during their stays in the city. The modernization of these facilities is expected to significantly improve their comfort and convenience, enabling them to focus on their administrative responsibilities more effectively.

This development marks a step forward in the state’s efforts to provide better amenities for its officials.