NEET UG 2026 hall ticket to be released tomorrow 

Chennai, Apr 25:

The National Testing Agency is set to release the NEET UG 2026 hall ticket on April 26.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website using their application number and date of birth. The hall ticket is a mandatory document required to appear for the examination.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3 across centres in India. The admit card will include key details such as exam centre, timing, and important instructions for candidates.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including personal information and exam centre location.

In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the NTA for corrections.

Applicants must also follow the guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket, including reporting time, permitted items, and exam-day protocols, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.