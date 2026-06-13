Vikram Begins Shooting for ‘Chiyaan 63’

Sathya Jyothi Films has officially commenced shooting for Chiyaan 63, marking actor Vikram’s 63rd film as a lead.

Directed by Anand Shankar, the project reunites the director–actor duo after their earlier collaboration in Iru Mugan (2016). The film is being planned as a single continuous schedule, with extensive pre-production already completed.

Described as a family action thriller, the story is said to combine emotional depth with high-octane action sequences designed to appeal to a wide audience.

The film features an ensemble cast including MS Bhaskar, Urvashi, Samyuktha Hegde, VTV Ganesh, and others. Music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while RD Rajasekhar handles cinematography and Rajeevan serves as production designer.