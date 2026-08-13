Forest dept serves notice on Vikram over gibbon

Chennai,Aug 13:

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has served a notice on actor Vikram seeking details and documents pertaining to a gibbon allegedly kept by him.

The department has directed the actor to appear in person before the concerned forest officials within three days and submit the required documents.

According to forest department officials, no details have so far been furnished by Vikram’s representatives regarding the gibbon.

Officials have sought documents relating to the animal’s purchase and ownership, besides other records required to establish how the animal came into the actor’s possession.

The notice was reportedly served on Vikram at a shooting location on Wednesday. A team of forest department officials visited the location while the actor was engaged in shooting and handed over the notice to him.

Officials have made it clear that Vikram or his representatives must appear before the department within three days and provide an explanation along with the relevant documents.

The department is examining whether the possession of the gibbon complies with applicable wildlife and forest laws.

Forest officials have warned that failure to respond to the notice within the stipulated period or provide the requested documents could lead to further action under the relevant provisions of the law.

The department is expected to take a decision on the next course of action after examining the documents and explanation submitted by the actor’s side.