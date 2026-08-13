SSLV first stage improved version test success : ISRO

Chennai, Aug 13:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the ground static test of an improved version of the solid booster stage (SS1) of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

The test was conducted on August 11, 2026 at the static test facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The design improvements include enhanced propellant burn rate in two motor segments, optimized thermal protection system and process improvements in the nozzle sub-system to make it more production friendly along with a reduction in the mass.

The performance of the solid motor during the test was monitored through extensive instrumentation that measured more than 600 parameters to capture the ignition, ballistics, structural, thermal, dynamics and acoustic performances of the motor, according to ISRO.

The performance of the motor based on test data was close to the predicted performance. This static test qualifies the design improvements implemented in the first stage of SSLV (SS1).

The payload capability of SSLV is estimated to be enhanced by about 100 kg to Low Earth Orbit on the induction of this improved version of SS1.

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was developed by ISRO as a production friendly, quick turn-around, launch-on-demand launcher and has completed two successful development flights.

The Transfer of Technology to Indian industry is already underway and is expected to be manufactured in large numbers to provide small satellite launch services to customers.

ISRO is planning its maiden SSLV mission later this year from the second and new spaceport of Kulasekarappatinam in Tamil Nadu, which would cater exclusively for SSLV missions.