Nanganallur house catches fire

Chennai, Aug 13:

A house in Nanganallur caught fire on Thursday when its 73-year-old resident had gone out to a nearby shop, damaging several household appliances and furniture.

Police said Bhaskar, who lives on 32nd Street, had locked his house and stepped out. On returning, he noticed thick smoke coming from the house and alerted the authorities. Palavanthangal police and fire personnel from Velachery rushed to the spot, broke open the door and put out the blaze.

An air-conditioner, television, refrigerator and sofa were damaged in the fire. Palavanthangal police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the blaze.