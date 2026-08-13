Vijay govt’s big boost to industrial growth,97 MoUs worth Rs 67,452 cr investments signed

Chennai, Aug 13:

Marking a historic occasion in Industrial evolution and revolution, the nascent TVK government headed by Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday signed a record 97 MoUs committing an investment of Rs 67,452 crore, offering 1,06,998 jobs, while achieving a record Rs one lakh crore investments in just 100 days of assuming office for the first time.

The greenfield and brownfield investments, spread over varied sectors and across 20 districts, was signed at the first ever ‘Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave-2026’ conducted by the government with the theme “Where Vision Becomes Vision, Enterprise, Trade, Transformation, Resilience, Innovation”, in the presence of the Chief Minister and Industries and Investment Promotion Minister S Keerthana.

Speaking on the occasion, Keerthana said the record investments were in tune with the achieving the economic goal to transform Tamil Nadu into a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2035. This ambitious target was highlighted in the government’s first ever budget presented by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on August 5 and has even earned praise from NITI Aayog officials for its clear long-term growth vision.

“With today’s historic conclave, the government has attracted Rs one lakh crore investment in 100 days”, she said.

Announcing the 100 days achievements of the Vijay government, she said a total of 104 MoUs were signed entailing an investment of Rs 1,02,514 investments and offering 1,21,788 job opportunities.

In a post, she said “Ideas. Investment. Industry. Impact. Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 comes alive, bringing together investors, industry leaders and changemakers….Where Vision Becomes Victory”.

The projects included companies from more than 15 countries, including Germany, Japan, UK, South Korea and the US, marking a strong global presence, to send the message of Tamil Nadu being the most preferred destination for global investments.

At the Conclave, the government also showcased Tamil Nadu’s massive potential and strength across various sectors that included manufacturing, electronics, technology, automotive, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), renewable energy, aerospace, life sciences, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and other emerging fields.

The Minister said the Conclave was aimed at creating more employment opportunities and encourage more industries to set up their base in the state for sustained economic growth and industrial development.