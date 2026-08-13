I-Day: Traffic diversions on Kamarajar Road, Anna Salai

Chennai, Aug 13:

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in force on Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai and adjoining roads in Chennai on August 15 in view of the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George.

According to the Chennai Traffic Police, vehicle movement will be restricted on Kamarajar Salai between the Labour Statue and War Memorial, and on Rajaji Salai between the War Memorial and the northern side of the Reserve Bank subway. Only vehicles with valid passes will be permitted in these restricted stretches.

Vehicles heading between Kamarajar Salai and Parrys will have to use alternative routes through Walajah Road, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, Raja Annamalai Mandram Junction and North Fort Side Road.

Special arrangements have been made for red, purple, blue and pink pass holders. Red and purple pass holders can use Rajaji Salai until 8.30 am to drop passengers near the Secretariat entrance, after which they must follow the designated diversion routes and park at specified locations.

Vehicles without valid passes will not be permitted beyond the restricted areas. Passengers will have to alight near the War Memorial, while vehicles can be parked inside Island Grounds.

Police have appealed to motorists to follow the diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel during the Independence Day celebrations.