Drug smuggling: NIA raids 13 locations in TN, Mizoram

Chennai, Aug 12:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 13 locations — eight in Tamil Nadu and five in Mizoram — as part of its probe into an international drug trafficking network allegedly linked to Myanmar.

In Tamil Nadu, searches are underway at six locations in Chennai, including Nandanam, Vannarapettai, Thirumangalam and Porur, besides one each in Madurai and Coimbatore.

The searches are part of the investigation into the 2024 seizure of 6,016.87 kg of methamphetamine from a Myanmar-registered boat in the Andaman Sea. Six Myanmar nationals were arrested in connection with the case.

The NIA is probing suspected links between those arrested and individuals in Tamil Nadu, including possible connections with international drug trafficking networks operating from Myanmar and neighbouring regions.

Officials are also examining possible financial transactions and other links between the suspects and the international network. Further details on the items seized and the next course of action are expected after completion of the searches.