GCC denies property tax hike in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 12:

The Greater Chennai Corporation has denied reports of an increase in property tax, clarifying that revised demand notices were issued only to properties found to have been under-assessed or wrongly assessed.

The Corporation said discrepancies in property areas were identified using GIS, satellite data, other government records and self-declarations by property owners. Those who object to the revised assessment can appeal to the concerned Regional Deputy Commissioner within 15 days of receiving the notice.

The appeals will be disposed of within 30 days, Commissioner Dr G.S. Sameeran said, urging the public not to believe reports claiming that property tax has been increased across the Corporation.