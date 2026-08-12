Aadi Amavasai: Devotees offer prayers for departed ancestors 

Chennai, Aug 12:

Thousands of devotees across Tamil Nadu gathered at beaches, riverbanks, temple tanks and other sacred places on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai to perform Tharpanam and offer prayers in memory of their departed ancestors.

The annual observance witnessed large crowds along the banks of the Cauvery across the delta districts, besides beaches in and around major temple towns. Families arrived early in the morning to perform traditional rituals seeking the blessings of their ancestors.

Rameswaram witnessed one of the largest gatherings, with devotees thronging Agni Theertham, which is considered sacred. People performed ancestral rites and offered Pindams — rice balls prepared as part of the rituals — in remembrance of departed family members.

At Tiruchendur, the beach adjoining the Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple also witnessed a heavy turnout. After performing Tharpanam, several devotees participated in charitable activities, including Anna Dhanam. Others distributed clothes to the needy and offered Agathi keerai to cows and grains and food offerings to birds.

In Chennai, people gathered at open mandapams and other designated spaces near temple tanks, including the Kapaleeswarar Temple tank, to perform the customary rituals.

The observance also brought brisk business for vendors selling flowers, coconuts, fruits and other materials required for the rituals. Temporary stalls were set up at several locations to cater to the large number of devotees.

Aadi Amavasai is traditionally considered an important occasion for remembering and paying respects to ancestors. Families perform rituals, offer food and water and make charitable contributions as part of the observance, with many believing that such acts bring peace to departed souls and blessings to their descendants.