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Wednesday, August 12, 2026
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TAMIL NADU

Engine trouble forces IndiGo flight into emergency landing

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Chennai, Aug 12:

A Kolkata-Chennai IndiGo flight carrying 224 passengers and crew made an emergency landing at Chennai airport late Tuesday night after the aircraft developed an engine malfunction and reported an oil leak while approaching the airport.

The pilot alerted air traffic control, prompting the airport authorities to declare an emergency and deploy fire tenders, medical teams and other emergency personnel. The aircraft circled the airport before landing safely at around 11.37 pm.

All 224 occupants were safely evacuated after landing. Engineers later found the aircraft unfit to fly and moved it to a remote bay for repairs. Aviation authorities have ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

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