Udhayanidhi draws red line on delimitation

Chennai, Aug 12:

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin welcomed the resolution against the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that Tamil Nadu would not allow any reduction in its parliamentary representation.

He warned that undertaking delimitation without a fresh Census would be dangerous and said the DMK was the first party to raise the issue.

Udhayanidhi recalled that the then DMK government passed a resolution in February 2024, followed by a special meeting of Ministers and an all-party meeting on delimitation last year.

He said former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to Chief Ministers and political parties in southern states highlighting the risks and later convened a joint action committee meeting in Chennai.

He said the delimitation process should be frozen for 25 years and recalled that DMK cadres had burnt copies of the proposed delimitation Bill in protest.

With expectations that the Centre could revive the legislation, Udhayanidhi said the DMK would oppose any move to reduce Tamil Nadu’s seats.

If delimitation is linked to the Women’s Reservation Bill, he said, the 1971 Census should be taken as the basis.