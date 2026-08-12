Unite for TN’s rights, says Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Chennai, Aug 12: Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday called upon all political parties in Tamil Nadu to unite to protect the State’s rights and parliamentary representation, urging BJP members to support the Assembly resolution against the proposed delimitation exercise.

Participating in the debate on the resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna said the issue was not about the Congress or BJP but about protecting federalism and State autonomy.

Referring to the Dravidian legacy, he said former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa had consistently raised their voices for State autonomy. “Anna’s principles do not belong only to the DMK or AIADMK,” he said, adding that the TVK also followed those principles.

He thanked the Leader of Opposition for supporting the resolution despite political differences and said all parties should stand together when Tamil Nadu’s interests were at stake.

Aadhav Arjuna said the proposed delimitation could adversely affect the representation of southern States. He argued that population control and socio-economic achievements should not become reasons for reducing a State’s political representation.

“Even if you are a BJP member, act as a Tamilian on this resolution,” he appealed to BJP legislators.

He also recalled that former Chief Minister M K Stalin was among the first to raise concerns over delimitation and had strongly opposed any reduction in Tamil Nadu’s representation.

Calling for political unity, the Minister said differences between the DMK, Congress and other parties after the 2026 Assembly elections should not come in the way of protecting State autonomy.

He urged all 39 Tamil Nadu MPs to remain united in Parliament and oppose any legislation that could reduce the State’s representation. “If it is an issue concerning Tamil Nadu, the DMK, AIADMK, Congress and all other parties should stand together,” he said.