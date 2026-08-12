Suspicion over wife’s conduct drives auto driver to murder in Ambattur

Chennai, Aug. 12:

An auto driver allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat while she was riding their auto near Menambedu in Ambattur on Tuesday night, reportedly over suspicion about her relationship with another man. The Pudhur police arrested the accused, identified as Chinna, 32.

Police said Chinna and Vaidehi, 28, had married 11 years ago and have two children. The couple had reportedly been having frequent arguments over Vaidehi’s alleged association with a man she met through Instagram. Following a quarrel on August 2, Vaidehi had moved to her mother’s house in Thirumullaivoyal with the children.

Police said Chinna called Vaidehi home on Tuesday and later took her out on the pretext of going somewhere. He asked her to drive the auto while he sat behind her. When he allegedly questioned her about the relationship and she refused to end it, Chinna took out a knife he had concealed and attacked her. He allegedly pushed her body out of the auto and fled.

Passers-by alerted the police, following which Pudhur police recovered Vaidehi’s body and sent it for post-mortem. Chinna was subsequently arrested in Kamarajapuram, Ambattur, and is being questioned. The couple’s two children are now left without both parents, as their mother has been killed and their father arrested, leaving relatives in deep shock.