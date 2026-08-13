I have nothing to do with horse-trading: Thirunavukarasu

Chennai, Aug13:

IPDS chief Thirunavukarasu, who appeared at the Triplicane police station to sign as part of his conditional bail, denied allegations linking him to horse-trading and said he would legally prove his innocence.

Speaking to reporters, he said IPDS had been functioning honestly for several years and claimed that a “great injustice” had been done to him.

“I have nothing to do with horse-trading. I will fight this legally in court and prove the truth,” he said.

On allegations circulating on social media, Thirunavukarasu said the claims being spread through WhatsApp and YouTube were false and defamatory. He warned that legal action would be initiated against those continuing to circulate such allegations.

He also said there were several facts yet to be revealed and sought two months’ time to provide answers to questions raised by journalists.

“I will meet you in person after two months and provide all the evidence regarding who was connected with whom and what was discussed,” he said.

Recalling his background, Thirunavukarasu said he came from a farming family and had built the organisation through 25 years of hard work. He also spoke about the mental stress he had faced in recent days and described the case against him as false.

Stating that he had faith that justice would ultimately prevail, he left after assuring reporters that he would answer all their questions after two months.