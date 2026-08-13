TNSTC to run 2,040 special buses for weekend rush

Chennai, Aug 13:

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate 2,040 special buses across the State from August 14 to 16 to handle the expected passenger rush during the weekend holidays.

According to the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), special buses will be operated from major terminals in Chennai and other cities to several destinations across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, special services will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. Around 505 buses will operate on August 14 and another 570 buses on August 15.

From Koyambedu, special buses will operate to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Around 110 special buses will be operated from the terminus on each of August 14 and 15.

An additional 200 special buses will operate from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.

From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, around 80 special buses will operate on August 14 and 15 to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry.

To facilitate the return journey after the holidays, 465 special buses will be operated from various parts of Tamil Nadu to Chennai and Bengaluru on August 16.

SETC said 44,037 passengers had booked tickets in advance for the three-day period. Of these, 21,231 bookings were made for August 14, 4,369 for August 15 and 18,437 for August 16.

The number of advance bookings is expected to increase further as the weekend approaches.

Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the special services and assist passengers during the rush.

Passengers can book tickets through the TNSTC mobile application or the official online booking portal.