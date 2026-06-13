Karatey Babu first single Raasaadhi Raasaa released

The first single from the upcoming Karatey Babu titled “Raasaadhi Raasaa” has been officially released by Sony Music, generating strong attention for its political tone and emotional depth.

The film is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment and directed by Ganesh K Babu, marking his follow-up after the success of Dada. It stars Ravi Mohan in his 34th film, alongside a large ensemble cast including KS Ravikumar, Nassar, and Shakthi Vasu.

The song, composed by Sam C. S. with lyrics and vocals by Meenakshi Ilaiyaraaja, is said to carry strong political messaging and is already gaining traction among listeners.

Described as an emotional political thriller, the film explores the personal and hidden sides of a legislator’s life, focusing on relationships, emotions, and power dynamics beyond public politics. The makers say the story presents a “different side of an MLA” rarely explored in cinema.

With music rights secured by Sony Music and post-production progressing, Karatey Babu is expected to hit theatres soon, with further singles set to be released in the coming weeks.